Тоқаев Жетісу облысына барды

Бүгiн, 16:27
Тоқаев Жетісу облысына барды
Фото: Ақорда

 Мемлекет басшысы Қасым-Жомарт Тоқаев Жетісу облысына келді, деп хабарлайды BAQ.KZ.

Президент өңірдегі бірқатар өнеркәсіп және әлеуметтік нысанның жұмысымен танысады. 

