Тоқаев Жетісу облысына барды

&nbsp;\u041c\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0441\u0448\u044b\u0441\u044b \u049a\u0430\u0441\u044b\u043c-\u0416\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0422\u043e\u049b\u0430\u0435\u0432 \u0416\u0435\u0442\u0456\u0441\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u044b\u0441\u044b\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0435\u043b\u0434\u0456, \u0434\u0435\u043f \u0445\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u043b\u0430\u0439\u0434\u044b BAQ.KZ.\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u04e9\u04a3\u0456\u0440\u0434\u0435\u0433\u0456 \u0431\u0456\u0440\u049b\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440 \u04e9\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043a\u04d9\u0441\u0456\u043f \u0436\u04d9\u043d\u0435 \u04d9\u043b\u0435\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0456\u043a \u043d\u044b\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u04a3 \u0436\u04b1\u043c\u044b\u0441\u044b\u043c\u0435\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0441\u0430\u0434\u044b.&nbsp;